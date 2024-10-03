'Parvathy’s decision to return sites violates judicial orders': HD Kumaraswamy

BENGALURU: Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Wednesday raised serious allegations against CM Siddaramaiah, accusing him of attempting to tamper with evidence and orchestrating a cover-up in the MUDA scam investigation.

Kumaraswamy called for the immediate arrest of the MUDA commissioner, alleging that he violated court orders by accepting the return of 14 plots by CM’s wife Parvathy BM, but did not say how it constituted an offence.

During the JDS’ Gandhi Jayanti celebrations, he said Siddaramaiah, Urban Development Minister Byrathi Suresh, Lokayukta officials and MUDA officials are hatching a conspiracy to obscure truth and evade accountability.

On Parvathy returning the sites, he said it violated judicial orders and amounted to contempt of court.

"The MUDA commissioner acted unlawfully by accepting the return of plots and should be held accountable for exceeding his legal authority," he added.

Congress leader and former MLC Ramesh Babu dismissed the allegations as baseless and politically motivated.

“The Karnataka High Court has already ruled that the chief minister’s wife is not a party to the case, and the return of the plots was a personal decision. The judicial process is still on, and all parties have the opportunity to present their views,” he said.

He said Kumaraswamy himself had applied for an alternative industrial plot from MUDA, in violation of rules, and is yet to provide a reasonable response to the accusations. He questioned Kumaraswamy’s credibility, particularly when he returned a plot in the Vishwabharathi Housing Society in Bengaluru.

He said, “It seems the BJP government at the Centre appointed Kumaraswamy as a minister to intimidate government officials, but his actions are now tarnishing both his ministerial role and the NDA-BJP government itself.”