Karnataka: Domestic tourism could become more affordable

BENGALURU: Soon, domestic travel could be more affordable, and pricing will be more dynamic to suit all budgets. Based on feedback from various stakeholders and tourists, officials are revising the existing tourism policy to make domestic tourism more affordable and inclusive. This will include hotel booking and transportation. Tourism department officials admitted that travelling has become a costly affair, and the inclusion of 12-18% GST is an added burden.

“We cannot do anything about the tax as that is for the central government to address, but if we want to make Pravasi Bharat a success and increase domestic tourism, we have to make our own efforts. The new policy will address this,” a senior tourism official said.

Recently, Jungle Lodges and Resorts announced special discount schemes for transgenders and senior citizens. Similarly, Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation announced special discount schemes for women travellers. To attract tourists, some private companies are also announcing special packages.

The official said all these schemes are individual and subjective. Often, tourists complain of high pricing, with many companies, government agencies and hotels charging travellers on per person basis instead of hotel room basis. “No one really travels alone. While solo travelling is gradually picking up, in India, people travel with family or friends. High pricing only hampers central and state government initiatives to encourage tourism. It is a prime revenue and employment generator. To ensure affordable tourism, without compromising on safety standards and quality, stern policy regulations are being drawn up,” the official said.

He said this is the first time such a step will be taken to regulate all stakeholders and bring them on the same page on the issue of pricing.