Stray dogs keep Karnataka's Gadag villagers indoors

GADAG: Residents of Battur, Kundrahalli, Kundrahalli Tanda and Shetty Kere villages in Lakshmeshwar taluk of Gadag district have been forced to stay indoors now for the fear of stray dogs.

Many children, cows, sheep and goats have been bitten by stray dogs in these villages. But what has become a cause for concern is the death of many dogs in these villages in the past three months. Villagers are even scared to drink milk, fearing that rabid dogs might have bitten their cows. A team of dog catchers led by a non-governmental organisation (NGO) from Bengaluru will visit the four villages on Friday and Saturday to catch the canines.

Meanwhile, health officials have launched a vaccine drive as a precautionary measure. Health camps are also being held to raise awareness against rabies among the people.

In Battur village, 20 dog bite cases have been reported in the past 40 days. A cow died after it was bitten by a stray dog a few days ago.

Villagers complained to health officials after the dogs started attacking their cows and goats. Referring to the death of dogs, some villagers said the reason could be some unknown disease, but not rabies. They said they have appealed to their GP members to find a solution at the earliest.

“We are living in fear after a 17-year-old girl died recently. The girl, who was feeding a stray dog near her house, was bitten by it. She fell ill after a few days and was shifted to the KIMS Hospital in Hubballi, where she died. The reason for her death is not known. The health department should reveal the reason for the girl’s death, otherwise people will start panicking,” a few people from Battur village said.

Gadag DHO SS Neelagund said people of the four villages are now being vaccinated.