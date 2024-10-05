Karnataka LoP Ashoka says BJP is not bringing down Siddaramaiah govt

CHITRADURGA: Assembly opposition leader R Ashoka said here on Friday that BJP will not bring down the state government. But on opposition BJP and JDS collecting documents against the government, he said it is Congress leaders who are providing the information and trying to destabilise their own government.

“Congress leaders are seeking my resignation. I am ready to resign within 24 hours, if Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is also ready to quit,” he challenged.

He alleged that the Congress government has politicised Mysuru Dasara by not recognising the services of Wadiyars of the erstwhile Mysuru royal family in the development of the state.

He said Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has alleged that Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy is taking out a walkathon to protect his post. Shivakumar’s statement exposes fears of losing his own chair, he added. He dared Congress to reveal the names of 14 MLAs, whom BJP is targeting for its Operation Lotus.

He said JDS MLA GT Devegowda praised Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at the inauguration of the Dasara programme in Mysuru, like how Telangana Congress CM Revanth Reddy praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi at an event in Telangana.

He said the socioeconomic survey, also known as caste census, should be implemented immediately, and wondered why the census which was ready in 2013 is still being withheld. Coming up with his own answer, he said it is because Vokkaliga and Lingayat ministers within the Congress government are against its implementation. “BJP is not opposing the census, but wants it done more scientifically,” he said.