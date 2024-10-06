BMRCL's yellow line to begin operations in January 2025

BENGALURU: The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) announced on Saturday, the commencement of services for commercial operations on the Yellow Line from RV Road to Bommasandra via Electronics City from January 2025, with one train to be operated every 30 minutes.

An official release on Friday presented a status update on the Reach-5 line. “All civil and system works have been substantially completed. We will be going in for inspection by the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety in December 2024. Three train sets will be available by November-December 2024.”

Technical sanction of the Railway Board with reference to traction has been received while for signalling system and rolling stock, sanction is in advanced stages. Trains will be received from Titagarh Rail Systems Limited in West Bengal at the rate of two trains per month from March next year and the headway of trains will be reduced progressively. “All the 15 train sets for Reach-5 line will be available by August 2025,” the release said.