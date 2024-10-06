BUDA under scrutiny: Internal Congress dispute over alleged misconduct

BALLARI: Even as the dust around alleged irregularities in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) is yet to settle, another urban development authority is in a tight spot. This time, it is the Bellary Urban Development Authority (BUDA).

The State Government has formed a team to investigate the matter. According to sources, the investigation is complete, and the report is expected to be submitted to the government soon. In the BUDA case, the allegations are against BUDA Chairman JS Anjaneyalu, who is a Congress leader and is said to be close to Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.

Ballari City MLA Nara Bharath Reddy and Kampli MLA JN Ganesh, both from Congress, have written to the government, alleging irregularities in BUDA. Following the letters, the government had formed a probe team, which completed the investigation on Saturday. BUDA passed resolutions to form layouts in March and July.

The two Congress MLAs alleged that the beneficiaries selected were close to the chairman, including a few of his relatives. But Anjaneyalu rubbished the allegations, saying all rules were followed while sanctioning sites. He told TNIE, “My own party MLAs have complained against me. They are my seniors, and I don’t want to comment on anybody. But there is no scam in BUDA. I am confident that the committee formed to investigate the matter will give me a clean chit.”