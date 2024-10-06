CM Siddaramaiah & MUDA case: Jettisoning the fuel for a safe landing?

BENGALURU: The Enforcement Directorate’s entry into the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) sites allotment case against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah seems to have brought an element of unpredictability and apprehension in the Congress camp.

In an apparent bid to mitigate further risks - and akin to jettisoning the fuel to enable a safe landing - Siddaramaiah’s wife Parvathy BM returned the 14 sites in Mysuru to MUDA, which are at the centre of the controversy. It was done within hours after the Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) was registered by the central agency.

The urban development authority completed the formalities of taking back the sites with lightning speed, which surprised many. It is unclear how the MUDA could act with such urgency when the case is still being investigated at the direction of a special court.

But the big question is, will returning the sites help the CM to wriggle out of the imbroglio that took a near irreparable dent in his image and threatened the stability of the Congress government in the state?

In 2016, during his first tenure as CM, Siddaramaiah had come under fire from the opposition over a Hublot watch, reportedly worth Rs 75 lakh, gifted by his friend. He managed to extricate himself from that controversy by handing it to the Assembly Speaker to declare it as a state asset.

But, unlike the Hublot controversy that was defused at an early stage, the MUDA case has moved quite far. The High Court and special courts have passed scathing remarks. The Lokayukta police and the ED have already started the probe. While Lokayukta police have to submit the report to the court within three months, an alleged money laundering case has been registered by the ED.