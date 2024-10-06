Doctors on board save passenger's life mid-flight from Bengaluru to Kolkata

BENGALURU: High drama unfolded on an IndiGo flight that had taken off from Bengaluru to Kolkata on Saturday when a flyer in his 40s with preexisting health issues developed an emergency. The flight had three doctors on board and they managed to stabilise him and take him safely up to the Kolkata airport.

Dr MM Samim, who was conferred a gold medal just a day earlier during NIMHANS convocation, and his wife Dr Naznin Parvin, a paediatrician, along with a surgeon from MS Ramaiah Hospital saved the flyer’s life.

Man suffered from chronic liver issue

Their timely action also saved a potential diversion of the flight to Bhubaneswar airport and a disruption of weekend travel plans of 200-plus passengers.

The Flight No 6E 503 took off from Terminal 1 of Kempegowda International Airport at 10.42 am, which was late by 20 minutes. It was an hour later that the flyer, who is from West Bengal and works as a labourer in Kerala, developed breathlessness and threw up. He was travelling with his son to get himself admitted to a government hospital in Kolkata for his chronic liver condition.