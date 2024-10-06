Doctors on board save passenger's life mid-flight from Bengaluru to Kolkata

BENGALURU: High drama unfolded on an IndiGo flight that had taken off from Bengaluru to Kolkata on Saturday when a flyer in his 40s with preexisting health issues developed an emergency. The flight had three doctors on board and they managed to stabilise him and take him safely up to the Kolkata airport.
Dr MM Samim, who was conferred a gold medal just a day earlier during NIMHANS convocation, and his wife Dr Naznin Parvin, a paediatrician, along with a surgeon from MS Ramaiah Hospital saved the flyer’s life.
Man suffered from chronic liver issue
Their timely action also saved a potential diversion of the flight to Bhubaneswar airport and a disruption of weekend travel plans of 200-plus passengers.
The Flight No 6E 503 took off from Terminal 1 of Kempegowda International Airport at 10.42 am, which was late by 20 minutes. It was an hour later that the flyer, who is from West Bengal and works as a labourer in Kerala, developed breathlessness and threw up. He was travelling with his son to get himself admitted to a government hospital in Kolkata for his chronic liver condition.
Harilakshmi Ratan, a retired chartered accountant seated on 1B, told TNSE, “A flyer seated in the middle (Row no. 16) started vomiting blood. One of the cabin staff made an announcement appealing for doctors on board to assist the patient. Three of them stepped forward and saved his life.”
Dr Parvin, who works at a private hospital in Siliguri, said they rushed to the patient. “He was struggling to breathe and was vomiting blood. His BP was low. We gave him oxygen from the cylinder and also administered drips with normal saline, all of which were available on the flight. The vomiting was brought under control immediately. Soon, the oximeter too showed a stable oxygen level (95),” Dr Parvin said.
Dr Samim, who is the recipient of Best Outgoing Resident in Doctor in Medicine (DM) (Neurology) and who also works at a private hospital in Siliguri, said, “Since the patient was not in a good financial position, I decided it would be better if he reaches his hometown. We had stabilised him too.”