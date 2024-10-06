Epione celebrates one year in Bengaluru, treating over 1,200 patients

BENGALURU: Epione, a pain relief centre, successfully completed one year in Bengaluru, providing care and relief to over 1,200 patients. This milestone underscores the centre’s commitment to innovative and compassionate pain management solutions.

With over 20 years of experience, Epione has treated more than 50,000 patients across its centres in South India and is recognised for introducing plasma therapy (PRP) for pain relief in the country.

The Bengaluru branch has been pivotal in offering specialised therapies that help patients manage chronic pain and enhance their quality of life through advanced, non-invasive treatments.

Founder and Managing Director and Chief of Pain Medicine Dr Sudheer Dara said, “Our mission has always been to enhance the lives of people suffering from chronic pain. Our first year in Bengaluru has exceeded our expectations in terms of patient response and clinical success.

We are committed to expanding our services to reach more people in need.” Moreover, to meet the growing demand for services, Epione plans to open two additional branches in Bengaluru next year. Clinical Head Dr Vidya Bandaru, highlighted the centre’s progress over the past year and the commitment to expanding patient-centric care.