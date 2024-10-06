Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah dismisses resignation rumours, asserts no wrongdoing

RAICHUR: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday reiterated that he would not step down as the CM over the MUDA imbroglio as he has not committed any wrongdoing.

Speaking to reporters at Manvi in Raichur district, Siddaramaiah said that the topic of the change of guard in the state is mere speculation. “Only the BJP leaders are demanding my resignation.

If any of my cabinet colleagues or senior Congress leaders from Karnataka meet AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge or Rahul Gandhi in Delhi, speculation of my removal starts... rumours of me stepping down also start when senior ministers meet,” the CM said. Siddaramaiah said that he would not resign based on the false accusations of the BJP.

Siddaramaiah reiterated that he has the backing of the party high command and his cabinet. “When I have not done anything illegal, why should I resign? Even JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy has said that he would not demand my resignation... even former minister GT Devegowda has come out in support of me. It is only the BJP that wants me to resign,” he thundered.

On Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka saying that he will resign over the allegations against him over a BDA land if the CM resigns, Siddaramaiah challenged the BJP leader to quit.

Later, addressing a Swabhimana Samavesha at Manvi, the CM said that he was fed up with the attitude of BJP leaders who are always seeking his resignation. “But I will continue my fight for you all (people). Mahatma Gandhi has said that ‘Inner voice is greater than everything’. My conscience is clear,” he added.