Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah to discuss caste census report with cabinet, Congress leadership

RAICHUR: The State Government has not yet decided on implementing the Socio-Economic and Educational Survey Report (Caste Census Report), prepared by a committee headed by Kantharaju, said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at Manvi town of Raichur district on Saturday.

The Chief Minister said the report has been submitted to the government and it has been accepted.

It will be discussed in the cabinet and later he will take it before the party high command. “If necessary, some changes will be made before implementing the report,” he further clarified.

On implementing internal reservation among the Scheduled Caste communities, he said the Supreme Court has given its judgment, and his government has welcomed the order. But before implementing the recommendation, the matter will be discussed in the cabinet and the high command, Siddaramaiah elaborated.

We demand a fresh caste census: Shamanur

Davanagere: President of the Akhil Bharatha Veerashiva Mahasabha and Davanagere South MLA Dr Shamanur Shivashankarappa on Saturday said he strongly opposes the release of the caste census report.

“I have noticed what CM Siddaramaiah has been saying. We demand a fresh survey as the present report has not been prepared properly and scientifically. There are many subcategories in the Veerashaiva community and they have not been enumerated properly during the survey.”

District in-charge and Horticulture Minister SS Mallikarjun said a comprehensive discussion should be held with different communities on the existing report.