Karnataka should embrace Kannada as main language, says CM Siddaramaiah

RAICHUR: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah suggested that Karnataka should become fully Kannada. The land, water, culture and language of Karnataka should become Kannada, he said.

“All the people who live here are Kannadigas. No matter what language they speak at home, the language should be Kannada and Kannada should be the main language,” the chief minister added.

Siddaramaiah was speaking after inaugurating the Gokak Movement: Retrospective and Preview as part of the Karnataka Sambhrama-50 organised by the Kannada and Culture Department, Kannada Development Authority and the Raichur district administration on the premises of the Agricultural University in Raichur on Saturday.

“As a result of the Gokak movement, the Kannada Kavalu Samiti was formed to spread the Kannada atmosphere in the state. Later, this committee became the Kannada Development Authority. Learn any language, but let the official language be Kannada,” the chief minister elaborated.

Siddu to release book on Ugrappa

Bengaluru: Chief minister Siddaramaiah will unveil a book on his close associate and former MP V S Ugrappa at Kondajji Basappa hall on Palace Road here on Sunday at 5 PM.

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, noted literary figure professor Baraguru Ramachandrappa and former minister PGR Sindhia will be the chief guests. Gulbarga University VC Dr Dayananda Agasara will be present.

The book ‘Samartha Jana Nayaka V S Ugrappa’ is co-authored by Dr Veereshanayaka Bylamarched and his guide Dr G Sriramulu of Gulbarga University. The book sketches the Ugrappa’s life history including his childhood, his being jailed during emergency and his speeches in the legislative council as MLC and in the parliament as MP on various policy issues.