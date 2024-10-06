Kotilingeshwara Temple Tableau chosen by Dasara committee

KOLAR: Kotilingeshwara Temple Tableau was chosen from Kolar District to participate in the Dasara Festival scheduled on October 12.
Speaking to TNIE, Kolar Deputy Commissioner Akram Pasha said that a committee had been formed under his direct supervision to choose a tableau. A team headed by Deputy Director of Industries Ravichandra presented the pictures of Kotilingeshwara, Someswara Swamy Temple of Kolar and Kudalamalae Vinayaka Temple of Mulbagal before the Dasara committee, headed by Minister Mahadevappa and Deputy Commissioner. The committee chose the famous Kotlilingeshwara Temple Tableau to represent Kolar district.
Akram Pasha said tender have been issued for the construction of the Tableau. Ravichandra said that a team is camping in Mysore along with him. He added that the tender process will be completed in one or two days and work will be taken up in Mysore itself; the Tableau will be displayed during the Vijayadashami procession.
Celebrating the choice of Kotilingeshwara Tableau, Administrator of the Temple, Kumari, said that the temple was built by Sri Sambhasivamurthy Swamiji with thousands of Shivalinga in the temple. The one hundred and eight feet Linga and the Nandi are popular attractions, drawing devotees not only from state but also from other parts of the nation. During the weekends and holidays, more than fifty thousand devotees throng to the temple Kumari said.