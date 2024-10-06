Kotilingeshwara Temple Tableau chosen by Dasara committee

Akram Pasha said tender have been issued for the construction of the Tableau. Ravichandra said that a team is camping in Mysore along with him. He added that the tender process will be completed in one or two days and work will be taken up in Mysore itself; the Tableau will be displayed during the Vijayadashami procession.

Celebrating the choice of Kotilingeshwara Tableau, Administrator of the Temple, Kumari, said that the temple was built by Sri Sambhasivamurthy Swamiji with thousands of Shivalinga in the temple. The one hundred and eight feet Linga and the Nandi are popular attractions, drawing devotees not only from state but also from other parts of the nation. During the weekends and holidays, more than fifty thousand devotees throng to the temple Kumari said.