Will revive HMT plant in Jalahalli: Union Minister HDK

BENGALURU: Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy assured the revival of the HMT plant at Jalahalli in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Addressing the management and staff of HMT, the minister said he will look into the problems of the employees of the HMT mainly focusing on reviving it back to its full glory.

The preparation of a roadmap is underway to restore HMT to its former glory, with hopes of a positive outcome in the next three months, he said. The minister also inspected and oversaw operations of the HMT tools and machinery division in Jalahalli Bengaluru.

Further, a release said that HMT will be supplying 64 units of two-piece manipulators to ISRO in sync with the vision of Atma Nirbhar Bharat progressing towards Viksit Bharat by 2047. Visiting various HMT plants across the country, he said HMT has employed thousands of people.

The minister said he visited the RINL steel plant in Vizag and also conducted 20 meetings to discuss its development. “It also came to my notice that they wanted to sack thousands of employees. I immediately made sure that they would be reinstated,” he said.