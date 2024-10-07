Auto drivers: Hike fares, cut down frequent fights

BENGALURU: Incidents of auto drivers attacking passengers and getting into fights for cancelling rides, engaging in foul verbal arguments and abuse, have become a common sight in Bengaluru. Auto drivers and unions say the problem could be controlled to some extent if auto fares are revised every year and new fares are strictly followed by auto drivers.

Auto Rickshaw Drivers’ Union (ARDU) General Secretary Rudra Murthy argued that the operational costs of autos have skyrocketed as fuel, spare parts and cost of living have gone up steadily, while fares have remained the same for the past three years.

Accepting that many auto drivers do not follow the meter now, Murthy opined, “If fares are revised regularly, linking them with the Wholesale Price Index, people can get autos immediately, without ride-hailing apps. These apps were introduced only a few years ago and before this, people used to get autos as the majority charged as per meter.

Now, the condition is that people are not ready to opt for autos on the road as they feel the drivers don’t follow the meter, and depend on ride-hailing apps. Without people to take their autos, drivers are dependent on apps, and when rides are cancelled, they get agitated.”

“In the last decade, auto fares have been hiked only twice once in 2013 and the last in 2021. Since then, we have submitted many requisitions to the government to hike fares but they are not being addressed,” Murthy said.