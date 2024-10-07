Kempegowda International Airport nosedives on the finance front in 2024

BENGALURU: The Bengaluru international airport, which was the country’s most profitable earlier, has recorded a loss of Rs 55.7 crore in the financial year ending 2024, reveals a professional credit rating agency. Presenting a detailed report recently on all aspects related to the Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL), which operates the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), the ICRA Ltd (formerly Investment Information and Credit Rating Agency of India Ltd) has given it a ‘Stable’ rating.

BIAL is a special purpose vehicle formed to set up the KIA airport, the country’s third largest airport and the biggest in South India. It is held by FIH Mauritius Investments and Anchorage Infrastructure Investment Holding Ltd (Fairfax Companies, 64%), Siemens Project Ventures GmBH, Germany (10%), Airports Authority of India (13%) and Karnataka State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (13%).

KIA had operationalised its second terminal, a nearly Rs 5,000 crore project, in early 2023. It began domestic operations at T2 in January and international operations in September last year.

Giving specific numbers, the report states that the Profit After Tax for BIAL worked out to a negative Rs 55.7 crore for 2023-2024 during which it operated on an income of Rs 2,4749.3 crore. For the previous year, it had recorded a profit of Rs 487.3 crore with an operating income of Rs 1,844.7 crore, it added.