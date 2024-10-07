Let Hindu trusts manage Hindu temples: Pejawar seer

MANGALURU: Pejawar Math seer and trustee of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, Sri Vishwaprasanna Tirtha Swamiji, on Sunday said there is a need set up trusts in Hindu temples across the country on the lines of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust to oversee the management of temples and to prevent any irregularities, in the light of laddu controversy at Tirupati temple.

He said the Supreme Court has made a similar suggestion, stating that all Hindu religious shrines should be returned to Hindus and freedom ensured, similar to how other religions manage their shrines.

“Other religions are free to manage their religious shrines, but even after many decades of Independence, most Hindu temples are under the government’s control. Hindus have their own rules and regulations for religious practices. Those who follow and respect those practices should oversee the management of temples. Let Ayodhya-like trusts be formed for all such temples across the country,” he said.

On concerns over the safety and standard of prasadams served at temples, he said government machinery should function properly to ensure the quality of food and advised temples to explore the possibility of opening gaushalas of their own to source milk and ghee.

He said the second phase of construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya has already begun and it could be completed in at least a year-and-a-half. The repair work to fix the leaking roof has been taken up, he added.