BENGALURU: A 50-year-old woman died on the spot after a high voltage 11kV wire snapped and fell on her around 10am on Monday at Chikkanahalli in Tavarekere police limits of Ramanagara district.

Enraged by this, people of Chikkanahalli staged a protest demanding that action be taken against BESCOM officials.

Manjamma was talking to two women on the road in front of her house when the live wire fell on her. The other women escaped narrowly. One of them tried to help Manjamma, but she was pushed away by a villager.

“Due to the flashover of the pin insulator, the high-voltage wire snapped and fell on the woman. Her kin Shivaram has filed a complaint. A case of death due to negligence has been registered against local BESCOM officials,” a police officer said.

Nelamangala MLA N Sreenivasaiah, who visited Chikkanahalli, persuaded the villagers to withdraw their protest, stating that he would take up the matter with BESCOM officials. The body was sent to Rajarajeshwari Hospital for postmortem.

BESCOM officials, however, refused to comment, stating that they are waiting for a report from the electrical inspectorate and the postmortem report. On November 19, 2023, Soundarya, 23, and her nine-month-old daughter Suviksha of Kadugodi were charred to death at Hope Farm in Whitefield after a live wire fell on them. Five BESCOM officials were suspended in this connection. Kadugodi police had arrested the officials for negligence. However, they were released on bail within hours of their arrest.