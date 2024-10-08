Fill 34,863 vacant posts in time-bound manner: CM Siddaramaiah

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said 34,863 vacant posts in various government departments need to be filled in a time-bound manner, by giving priority to the departments handling essential services.

The CM also directed the officials to take steps to implement a uniform recruitment system along the lines of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) by bringing a comprehensive reform in the recruitment system in the state.

On Monday, the CM reviewed the recruitment process in various departments. A meeting of all recruitment authorities was held last week under the chairmanship of the Chief Secretary to discuss measures needed to improve the recruitment process. Siddaramaiah instructed to review the recommendations made in that meeting and implement them.

The UPSC is recruiting for Group A and Group B posts. Similarly, there has been a discussion about KPSC conducting the recruitment process only for Group A and B, and the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) will do the recruitment for Group C and other posts. During the meeting, the CM directed the officials to address the shortcomings in preparing the recruitment calendar for the year. Proposals should be sent to the Finance Department about the vacant posts in the department at the beginning of the financial year and recruitment should be done in a time-bound manner by obtaining approval of the Finance Department, the CM directed.

The CM also directed the officials to visit Kerala to study their recruitment model. The officials were also directed to consider the Excise Department system of conducting the written test followed by a physical test for police sub-inspector recruitment.

The recruitment of 41 departments in the state is getting delayed as cadre and recruitment rules were not amended. In some departments, C&R has not been amended for decades. The CM instructed the officials to prepare C&R rules keeping in mind the convenience of all departments.