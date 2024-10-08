Minister Byrathi flew to Mysuru to take crucial files, Social activist Snehamayi says in plaint

MYSURU: Social activist Snehamayi Krishna has filed a complaint with the Director General and Inspector General of Police against Minister Byrathi Suresh, alleging political interference and misuse of power in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

Krishna stated in his complaint that a search warrant was issued by the Lokayukta on July 26, 2024 to raid MUDA offices and to seize documents related to alleged illegal land acquisition.

“However, before the raid could be executed, it is alleged that Sujeet, the former SP in the Mysuru Lokayukta, tipped off Urban Development Minister Byrathi Suresh. The minister reportedly took immediate action, flying to Mysuru in a helicopter and removing crucial documents from the MUDA office before they could be confiscated by Lokayukta officials,” he stated in the complaint.

The complaint alleged that the documents taken by the minister were subsequently used in a press conference held by CM Siddaramaiah at Vidhana Soudha on the same day.

The documents are believed to be connected to illegal land acquisitions facilitated through MUDA, which allegedly benefited influential people, including politicians. He demanded that the communication between Sujeet and Byrathi Suresh, specifically their phone records and tower locations from July 1, 2024, to August 30, 2024, should be examined. The minister’s sudden visit to Mysuru on the day of the raid and the files he took have raised suspicions of a cover-up, he alleged.