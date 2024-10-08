MLA Janardhana Reddy’s car breaches CM security, cops send notice to MLA

HUBBALLI: The Koppal police have served a notice to BJP leader and Gangavathi MLA Gali Janardhana Reddy for allegedly violating security protocols during Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s visit to Koppal recently.

The police said that three cars, including that of the MLA, clearly violated the security protocol, while the CM was passing by. Reddy was sitting in the front seat and after his car came on the wrong side, two more cars of his supporters followed him.

The chief minister’s convoy was heading towards the Ginigera airstrip from Gangavathi, while Reddy was waiting in the traffic. After some time, Reddy’s car was seen climbing the divider and coming in the opposite direction. Despite the police requesting, Reddy and two other car owners decided to defy the security orders. As soon as the three cars started driving in the opposite direction, the chief minister’s convoy reached the same spot. The traffic police stopped the three cars and allowed the CM’s convoy to pass without delay.

Notices have been issued to all the three car owners. The police have booked cases under IPC Sections 281 and 279 for rash driving and driving on the wrong side.

Meanwhile, Koppal district in-charge minister Shivaraj S Tangadagi condemned the incident and said that being a former minister, Reddy should have followed the rules. Minister BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan, too, condemned Reddy’s act. “The people have seen how he behaved when he was in power. God has given him another chance and he must learn to be humble,” Khan said.

Reddy’s supporters defended the move, saying the MLA was waiting for over 20 minutes. “In the name of security and zero traffic, police hold the traffic for a long time which needs to be addressed,” said a Koppal resident.