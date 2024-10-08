Murugha seer out on bail, but can’t enter Chitradurga

CHITRADURGA: The second additional district judge court, which is conducting trial in the POCSO case filed against Murugha Mutt pontiff Shivamurthy Murugha Sharana, granted him bail on Monday. But the seer is barred from entering Chitradurga district.

The court granted bail to the seer after the examination of witnesses. Shivamurthy Sharana was lodged at the Chitradurga district prison after his arrest on September 1, 2022. The police arrested the seer based on the complaints of sexual misconduct filed by girls who were studying at the mutt. The girls were helped by Mysuru-based NGO ‘Odanadi’.

‘I hope truth prevails’

Murugha Sharana, who walked out of prison after bail was granted, told media persons, “I am out of jail today only because of the grace of Murugesha. I will go to Shivayoga Ashram in Davanagere. I will speak in detail later. It is time to remain silent now.

The legal fight is on and I hope that the truth will prevail. I have already told devotees what I have to tell.” Though the Karnataka High Court had initially granted him bail in November 2023, it was challenged in the Supreme Court, which ruled that he be released only after examination of witnesses.

Basavaprabhu Swamiji, the interim chief of Murugha Mutt, said, “We are happy that he has finally been released from prison.” As the seer has been barred from entering Chitradurga district, he will stay at the Shivayoga Ashrama, he added.