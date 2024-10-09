Maldives President Muizzu arrives in Bengaluru; to interact with industry leaders

BENGALURU: Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu and First Lady Sajidha Mohamed arrived in Bengaluru on Wednesday by a special flight from New Delhi on a two-day visit.

Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot hosted lunch for the visiting delegation at Raj Bhavan. President Muizzu is scheduled to interact with industry leaders in Bengaluru today.

Welcoming the delegation at Raj Bhavan, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said they are extremely pleased to host the visit of the delegation from Maldives led by the President and the First Lady.

“I am pleased to note that the First Lady was a student in Bengaluru,” CM Siddaramaiah stated.

He said that he was given to understanding that the government of Maldives is interested in fostering a partnership with the leading IT industry of Bengaluru. "We will be happy to facilitate the growth of the IT industry in Maldives,” he said.

"Bengaluru is known as the Silicon Valley of India and has developed an ecosystem for start-ups, artificial intelligence, global capacity-building centres and innovation hubs," the CM said.

Karnataka CM said that he would be happy to have trade ties with the Maldives and to promote the marketing of handicrafts and handlooms to reach out to a large number of tourists visiting the Maldives.

"We look forward to a partnership with the Maldives to promote educational and cultural exchange,” the CM said and added that apart from almost 300 km of coastline, the State has the world’s second-largest Shola Forest with tiger and bird sanctuaries.