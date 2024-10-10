Karnataka Revenue Department to come up with new software for land records and auditing

BENGALURU: The state revenue department is reviving the age-old method to know the actual status of land records. The traditional method is being combined with latest state of the art technological interventions.

The land beat system is being brought back and a new jummabandi software is being developed to know the details of each parcel at the district and village level. “This is being done as the cases of encroachment and cases of land claims is on the rise. The recent being in Chikkamagalur where 6,000 acres of land came under scanner. Under the land beat system ground staffers would check sensitive areas and points. But over time this stopped. There is a need to bring it back as cases of land alterations are on the rise,” a senior official from the revenue department told The New Indian Express.

The Jummabandi is a software where land audit and revenue audit data will be analysed. The first survey using the British Era database was done in 1865 and the same is in the revenue records. All land records have been maintained based on the same information. However, an audit, which was to be done annually, was discontinued due to political and financial reasons.

“Now software is being developed where the old base maps will be used and an audit will be done. Once the exercise starts, it will have to continue annually. At present there is no annual audit at the district or even village level. As we are reviewing the reason for it, the data collected from district and village records along with beat land survey will be uploaded and verified with the base maps,” the official added.

The Jummabandhi software will also be used to assess and ascertain the exact extent of agricultural and non-agricultural land, the conversion, the rate of conversion and the land use pattern.

The official admitted that the revenue department has multiple softwares which are being managed by multiple sections like the survey settlement, land records and so on. “We are also gradually working on linking all the apps together and making it one, except the citizens interface softwares which are used for paying taxes and see land details.”