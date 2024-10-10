MLA Munirathna laid honey trap for two ex-CMs: Rape survivor

BENGALURU: The woman who filed a rape case against Rajarajeshwari Nagar BJP MLA Munirathna, dropped a bombshell on Wednesday, alleging that he had honey-trapped two former chief ministers of Karnataka to get a cabinet berth.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, she claimed that if the government gives her protection, she would submit the evidence, including videos pertaining to the honey trap of the two former chief ministers, to the Special Investigation Team probing cases registered against him.

“Five to six women have been used for this honey trap. Munirathna had harassed and blackmailed both the former CMs to become minister,” she alleged.

“The MLA has used many women to honey trap senior police officers, former ministers and even MLAs. Of these women, four are HIV-infected. The MLA and his two relatives have advanced cameras which no media house has, and use the cameras to film victims,” the woman said.

Mobile phones were never used, she said, adding that six to seven women were exploited by the MLA.

‘No movie actors’

Urging these women to come forward and expose Munirathna, she said that none of the women used in the honey trap were movie actors.

The startling revelation was made by the 40-year-old social worker from the city, who has filed a rape complaint against Munirathna in Kaggalipura police station of Ramanagara district, following which the MLA was arrested.