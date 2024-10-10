Poll results: Kashmiris in Bengaluru optimistic, welcome change

BENGALURU: Reacting to the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly election results which were announced on Tuesday, Kashmiris in Bengaluru expect the new govenment to maintain pressure on the Centre to restore the Union Territory’s special status under Article 370, apart from returning it its statehood.

Hakim Wasim, a Kashmiri who has lived in the city for over 15 years, said Kashmiris also want the Opposition in Jammu and Kashmir to talk to the government at the Centre, to ensure that the aspirations of the Valley are realised.

A senior journalist with a Delhi-based channel operating in Bengaluru said that as a Kashmiri staying outside of Kashmir for almost two decades, he sees the election results as a positive development for the Union Territory. “Now people will have their say and not the bureaucrats’ voice. After the abrogation of Article 370, people felt left out since they didn’t have their representatives to carry their voice. Since the National Conference has got a decisive mandate, it is their responsibility to fulfil the promises they have made during their election campaign,” the journalist said.

Zahid Bazaz, a private sector employee residing in Bengaluru for the last 20 years, said the mandate is good for the people of Kashmir. “I am happy to see change. Lots of young people are in the Assembly. They should ensure that the promises made to people during the election campaign are fulfilled,” he said.

When asked about the perception of security concerns in the Kashmir Valley, and many people moving to other parts of the country, looking for opportunities, he said the government cannot provide jobs for all, and people have to look for opportunities elsewhere.

“This phenomenon is not limited to Kashmir. People move out looking for better opportunities across India. As far as Kashmir is concerned, last year, one crore tourists visited. The Valley is a paradise. Now footfalls from the Southern states have also increased,” added Bazaz.