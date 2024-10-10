Ratan Tata: A visionary who soared in aerospace, beyond, leaving a lasting legacy

BENGALURU: Ratan Tata, who passed away on October 9, has left an indelible mark on the heart of India, particularly at Bengaluru’s most cherished institution, the Indian Institute of Science (IISc). The industrialist played a pivotal role in advancing education and research at the institute.
The Tata connection to the IISc dates back to its founding in the early 1900s when Jamshedji Tata met with the then Maharaja of Mysuru to establish the institute.
This legacy continued with Ratan Tata, who, as chairman of Tata Sons, served as the president of the IISc Court—the institute’s highest decision-making body.
Under his leadership, Tata Trusts made a significant impact in 2014 by providing Rs 75 crore to the Centre for Neuroscience at IISc, funding vital research on Alzheimer’s disease.
The industrialists further supported the institution with the establishment of the Sir Dorabji Tata Centre for Tropical Diseases and a digital library in the 1990s.
Known for his passion for aviation, Ratan Tata was a regular visitor at the biennial Aero India show at the Air Force Station in Yelahanka. He will be deeply missed at the upcoming Aero shows, where the Tata Group was a prominent exhibitor.
Twice, in 2007 and later in 2011, Tata donned the G-suit and flew in American fighter jets. In 2007, the business titan took his first flight in a Lockheed Martin F-16 during Aero India.
A few years later, during the 2011 edition of the Aero show, Tata once again took to the skies, this time in a Boeing F-18 Super Hornet. Although he did not fly again after that, he remained a regular at the air show.
As a staunch advocate for growth, Ratan Tata emphasised Karnataka’s potential as a hub for high-tech sectors, such as IT and aerospace, during the 2016 ‘Invest Karnataka Global Investors Meet’ in Bengaluru.
He articulated a compelling vision for investment in the state during the meeting, where he shared the platform with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Union Minister Arun Jaitley, and Kumar Mangalam Birla.
After his passing, tributes poured in from political leaders, industrialists, and the public, who recognised Ratan Tata as an iconic and visionary leader and philanthropist. Remembering Tata as a national icon, CM Siddaramaiah remarked, “Ratan Tata is immortal through his life and achievements.”
Infosys acknowledged him as a visionary leader who reshaped industries and left a profound impact on many lives through his innovation, integrity, and philanthropy. In a statement, they said, “His (Ratan Tata) legacy will continue to inspire generations.”
Former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda recalled his personal interactions with Tata, describing him as a ‘gentle person.’ He mentioned their negotiations for Bengaluru’s new airport during his tenure as CM and expressed grief at losing such an important figure in Indian business.
In honour of their former President of the IISc Court, the institute held a condolence meeting on Thursday, where students and faculty paid tribute to his leadership and enduring contributions to education and industry.