Sand extraction banned in two km radius of Mangaluru's Pavoor Uliya island

MANGALURU: Mangaluru subdivision assistant commissioner Harshavardhan has banned sand extraction within 2 kilometer radius of Pavoor Uliya island on the outskirts of the city.

AC Harshavardhan in his order said that all kinds of sand extraction has been banned to stop illegal sand mining which affected the residents of Pavoor Uliya island, the fish and the fauna and the environment of the island.

Other than boats used for transportation to the island, movement of all other boats or other machinery used to transport sand has been banned. Storage of sand illegally in the river banks and distribution of sand has also been banned.

Prohibited zone for sand extraction includes Valachil dhakke(storage yard on the river bank), backyard of Sahyadri Engineering College in Adyar village and Pavoor dhakke and action will be taken against whoever violating the order and indulging in illegal sand extraction.

Island dwellers have been protesting against rampant illegal sand mining in the island and have claimed that the island which was spread across 80 acres had shrunk to just 40 acres due to sand mining.