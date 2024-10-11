Approve Kalasa-Banduri project without delay, Karnataka urges Centre

BELAGAVI: While raising serious objections to the obstacles being put by the Goa Government for the implementation of the Kalasa-Banduri project, the Karnataka Government appealed to the Centre to grant the needed approval for the launch of the project, without any delay, and said the Supreme Court has not issued a stay on it.

The issue of diversion of water under the Kalasa-Banduri project at Kankumbi was discussed at the 80th standing committee meeting of the National Board for Wildlife (NBW) in New Delhi on October 9.

A major agenda at the meeting was a proposal submitted by the Karnataka Government for use of 10.68 hectares of forest land from the tiger corridor between Kali and Sahyadri Tiger Reserves for construction of diversion weir, jack well-cum-pumphouse, electrical substation, pipeline and powerline in Kanakumbi and other adjoining villages for construction of Kalasa Nala Diversion Scheme in Khanapur taluk.

On hearing Karnataka’s request, the NBW standing committee directed the state’s representatives to submit all the relevant documents of the project status and said it would take a decision soon.

Additional Chief Secretary of the Department of Forest N Manjunath Prasad said the project would help supply drinking water to lakhs of people in North Karnataka.

“Already, nine months have passed since the expert committee of the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) approved the project. Considering all such developments, the Centre should immediately grant forest and wildlife permission for its launch,’’ he said.

He added that the Forest Ministry had asked the Karnataka Government to get the NBW’s approval, as about 10.68 hectares under the project falls in the Tiger corridor.

And in this connection, the state government had submitted a proposal to NBW, following which the NTCA expert committee visited the project site, said Manjunath, adding that the NTCA report is yet to be submitted to the NBW.