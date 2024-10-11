Environmentalists, seers in Gadag demand immediate rejection of Kappatagudda mining proposals

GADAG: Environmentalists and seers in Gadag and its surrounding districts are worried that Kappatagudda could become another Ballari or Sandur, and are, hence, demanding that proposals for mining should be directly denied, rather that merely postponed, and no meetings should be convened to give approval for mining.

Gadag Tontadarya Mutt’s seer Siddarama, Nandiveri Mutt’s seer Shivakumar and others said they are ready to fight for Kappatagudda, and will not allow any mining or other companies to harm the hillock.

Presently, Kappatagudda is attracting good footfalls, owing to its clean air, and people frequent it in the early mornings to breathe in some fresh air. However, about two decades ago, some companies dug through the hillock to extract sand, resulting in a massive ditch appearing in the Doni forest range at the top. This led former Indian cricketer Anil Kumble, seers and environment activists in Gadag to gather and protest to stop the mining.

Seer Siddarama said the government has postponed a meeting on 28 mining proposals, within a 10-km range of the hillock, for now, but if it gives permission later, it will be the first step towards damaging the whole of Kappatagudda.

Nandiveri Mutt representatives have formed an organisation called ‘Parisara Premigalu’ (Lovers of the Environment), under the guidance of seer Shivakumar, and they are taking those seeking adventure on treks over the hillock, to share its importance.

The Tontadarya Mutt seer said, “The state government should have declined to the 28 proposals, instead of just postponing the meeting. Kappatagudda has rich biodiversity and is known as the Sahyadri of this region. Gadag DC, ZP CEO, and environment activists of this region should be on the main committee, so that they can get the complete picture of the matter.”

“The hillock belongs to all and it is the duty of every human being to save nature. We see God in Kappatagudda. A wide variety of birds and medicinal plants attract many to this place. The government should not permit mining within 10 km of the hillock. Miners will come with cyanide and other poisons and harm both flora and fauna here,” the Nandiveri Mutt seer warned.