Karnataka cabinet nod to recover Rs 500 crore from errant firms

BENGALURU: The state cabinet on Thursday decided to recover Rs 500 crore from the companies allegedly involved in irregularities in supplying medical equipment during Covid 19.

It also decided to set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the criminal intention and constitute a cabinet sub-committee, headed by DCM DK Shivakumar, to look into the Justice John Michael D’Cunha inquiry commission’s interim report on irregularities in procuring medical equipment.

The cabinet also extended the term of SIT, which was set up in 2013-14 to investigate the illegal mining cases, for one more year as 113 cases, including the high court issuing stay orders in two cases, are pending with it.

Law Minister HK Patil told reporters that the government will immediately initiate steps to recover Rs 500 crore from the companies, besides blacklisting them based on the recommendations of the D’Cunha Commission report.

“The commission examined 55,000 files and found irregularities in the procurement of equipment worth Rs 7,223.64 crore and recommended to the government to recover Rs 500 crore. The report covered four BBMP zones. A report on four more BBMP zones and 31 districts has to be submitted,” he said.