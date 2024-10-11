Lokayukta questions CM Siddaramaiah's relatives in MUDA site scam probe

MYSURU: The Lokayukta Police questioned Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s brother-in-law Mallikarjuna Swamy and landowner J Devaraju on Thursday as part of their investigation into the MUDA site allotment scam.

Swamy, who has been named as accused No 3, and Devaraju as accused No 4, appeared separately before the investigating officers at the Lokayukta SP’s office here. SP TJ Udesh and other officers questioned them.

Swamy purchased three acres and 16 guntas of land from Devaraju in August 2004, which was converted for residential purposes in 2005. In 2010, Swamy executed a gift deed transferring this land to his sister Parvathi, who is Siddaramaiah’s wife.

Sources said Devaraju submitted a compromise petition in a Mysuru court in 2008, where he and other claimants agreed to resolve a dispute over the land ownership.

The Lokayukta team questioned them about the transactions related to the land and the alleged irregularities surrounding it. Siddaramaiah has been named as accused No 1 and his wife as accused No 2 in the case.