Mandya bike mechanic wins Rs 25-crore Thiruvonam bumper lottery

MANDYA: A bike mechanic from Pandavapura town has won Kerala government’s Rs 25-crore Thiruvonam bumper lottery. Altaf Pasha, 45, bought a lottery ticket (TG 434222) for Rs 500 a few days ago.

The results were declared on Wednesday. Altaf runs a small bike garage on Pandavapura-Mandya Road. He lives with his wife Seema in a rented house at Basavanagudi Layout.

They have a 21-year-old son and a 19-year-old daughter. His friend Samiulla told reporters that a few days ago Altaf visited Wayanad in Kerala where he purchased the lottery ticket.

After returning home, he tried to sell the ticket to his friend, who owns a welding shop adjacent to his garage, when he ran out of money. But the shop owner refused to buy the ticket.

Altaf could not send his son to school because of poverty and they both worked in their garage.

“After I came to know that I won the bumper prize, I rushed home and informed my wife and daughter. Initially, they did not believe me. But when I showed my ticket and the winning number on my mobile phone, they rejoiced,” Altaf told reporters.

“I will receive Rs 12.8 crore after all deductions. I will buy a house first and start a business. I can now get my daughter married happily. I will also help the poor as I know what poverty is,” he said.