MUDA row: CM Siddaramaiah gets Karnataka Cabinet backing

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Cabinet that met on Thursday expressed its solidarity with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who is facing heat from the Opposition BJP that is demanding his resignation over the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) imbroglio.

Speaking to reporters after the Cabinet meeting, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister HK Patil said that the Cabinet expressed its solidarity with and support to Siddaramaiah.

This comes at a time when a few of Siddaramaiah’s own ministers have held closed-door meetings, fueling speculation of a leadership change in the state.

In a first Cabinet meeting held after Siddaramaiah’s wife Parvathy handed over the 14 alternative sites to MUDA, the support from the Cabinet has come a shot in the arm for the CM. According to informed sources, Siddaramaiah, during the Cabinet meeting, asserted that he will not quit.