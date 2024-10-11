Vijayendra asserts Deputy CM Shivakumar won’t succeed CM Siddaramaiah as Karnataka CM

BELAGAVI: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar is believed to be the strong contender for the chief minister’s post should Siddaramaiah step down, but according to BJP state president BY Vijayendra, Shivakumar will not be the next CM. Vijayendra claimed the Bengaluru development minister lacks acceptance from all quarters in the state, and is not popular as a leader everywhere.

To a question, Vijayendra said Siddaramaiah, who was embroiled in the MUDA scam, would soon step down, and it was up to the Congress leaders to select the next CM. He said the BJP in the state ably exposed several major scams in the last three months, mainly those related to the Valmiki Corporation and MUDA.

Speaking to the media in Belagavi on Thursday, Vijayendra said the people in the state felt that “the Congress government was in coma, as none of the development projects had been taken up, ever since the party formed the government”. None of the ministers in the state cabinet were visiting the districts, and that they have confined themselves to Bengaluru, he said.