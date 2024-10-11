Vijayendra asserts Deputy CM Shivakumar won’t succeed CM Siddaramaiah as Karnataka CM

BELAGAVI: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar is believed to be the strong contender for the chief minister’s post should Siddaramaiah step down, but according to BJP state president BY Vijayendra, Shivakumar will not be the next CM. Vijayendra claimed the Bengaluru development minister lacks acceptance from all quarters in the state, and is not popular as a leader everywhere.
To a question, Vijayendra said Siddaramaiah, who was embroiled in the MUDA scam, would soon step down, and it was up to the Congress leaders to select the next CM. He said the BJP in the state ably exposed several major scams in the last three months, mainly those related to the Valmiki Corporation and MUDA.
Speaking to the media in Belagavi on Thursday, Vijayendra said the people in the state felt that “the Congress government was in coma, as none of the development projects had been taken up, ever since the party formed the government”. None of the ministers in the state cabinet were visiting the districts, and that they have confined themselves to Bengaluru, he said.
The MUDA scam had surrounded the chair of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his cabinet ministers were aware that he would not complete his term. For the last 3-4 months, the people have felt that no government exists in the state, he stated.
In an attempt to become CM for the second time, Siddaramaiah had tried to capitalise on the Veerashaiva Lingayat separate religion issue. He had lost confidence and his ministers were holding confidential meetings to discuss the issue of change of guard in the state.
“At any moment, the CM could resign and the state would have a new leader in the coming winter session of the Legislature,” Vijayendra claimed. After Siddaramaiah formed the government, North Karnataka has been totally neglected, Vijayendra stated, adding that “the government is anti-North Karnataka”.
Stating that the CM should resign without any delay, he claimed, “Siddaramaiah is ‘accused no. 1’ in the MUDA site allotment scam, case and not no. 1 in Abhivruddhi (development).”
Commenting on the Haryana election results, in which the BJP emerged victorious, he said it would have an impact on the Maharashtra elections later this year as well.