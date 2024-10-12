Bengaluru man fired for threatening acid attack on social media influencer over her dress

BENGALURU: A man in his early 20s from Bengaluru was fired by his employer after allegedly threatening to throw acid on a woman due to her choice of dress. The woman's husband filed a complaint regarding the incident.

According to a post by the woman's husband on X (formerly Twitter), the accused, Nikith Shetty, a private firm employee, sent a threatening message to the woman, a social media influencer, over her attire.

"This person is threatening to throw acid on my wife's face for her choice of clothes. Please take immediate action against this person to prevent any incident from happening," Shahbaz Ansar, a journalist, stated in his post on X. He tagged Bengaluru police, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar in the post.

Shahbaz also shared a screenshot of Shetty's LinkedIn profile, revealing his employment status.

"The person who was threatening my wife with an acid attack works for Etios Digital Services. I don’t think women are safe in this organisation," he claimed.