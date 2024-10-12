Consumer Commission asks OnePlus to pay compensation for 'defective' phone

SHIVAMOGGA: The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission here has ordered compensation in a case filed by a consumer against OnePlus Technology Pvt Ltd., Bengaluru; Film Center Electronics, Shivamogga and Mobile Care, Shivamogga.

The consumer, Chetan, alleged that the mobile phone he purchased from Film Center Electronics in Shivamogga was defective from the date of purchase. Despite repeated requests for repairs, the respondents only repaired the device once, but the issue persisted. When Chetan sought further help, the respondents didn't answer. He sent a legal notice through his lawyer, but they failed to resolve the problem. Chetan then petitioned the commission, seeking a refund of Rs 40,800, the purchase price, Rs 50,000 for mental anguish, and Rs 2,000 in legal costs.

After receiving the complaint, the commission issued notices to the respondents. They did not appear, and the commission proceeded ex parte. After reviewing the evidence and arguments from Chetan’s advocate, the commission confirmed that the mobile phone was purchased from Film Center Electronics and given to Mobile Care for repairs. Evidence showed the respondents failed to properly fix the device despite numerous requests.

With no rebuttal from the respondents, the commission ruled that the mobile phone had a manufacturing defect and the respondents had been negligent in providing service. The commission, chaired by T Shivanna and including members Savita B Pattanashetti and B D Yoganand Bhandya, ordered the respondents to refund Rs 34,576 (excluding Rs 6,223.73 in GST), with 9% interest from January 1, until the full amount is paid. The commission also ordered Rs 15,000 for mental agony and Rs 10,000 in litigation costs.