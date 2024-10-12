Eight Bangladeshi nationals booked for their illegal stay in Udupi.

UDUPI: Eight Bangladeshi nationals have been booked by the police for staying in the Indian territory without a valid passport and visa.

The foreign nationals are being questioned by the police as they illegally stayed in Hoode of Udupi district in Karnataka for the past three years.

Udupi SP Dr Arun K said that the one among the eight accused - Mohammed Maniq initially tried to flee from Hoode to Dubai via Mangaluru airport using a fake passport. The immigration officials suspected him and handed over him to jurisdictional Bajpe police in the neighbouring DK district.

A case was booked in this regard at Bajpe police station. Upon questioning, the accused revealed that seven others from Bangladesh stayed with him in Hoode, in Udupi illegally.