Eight Bangladeshi nationals booked for their illegal stay in Udupi.

UDUPI: Eight Bangladeshi nationals have been booked by the police for staying in the Indian territory without a valid passport and visa.
The foreign nationals are being questioned by the police as they illegally stayed in Hoode of Udupi district in Karnataka for the past three years.
Udupi SP Dr Arun K said that the one among the eight accused - Mohammed Maniq initially tried to flee from Hoode to Dubai via Mangaluru airport using a fake passport. The immigration officials suspected him and handed over him to jurisdictional Bajpe police in the neighbouring DK district.
A case was booked in this regard at Bajpe police station. Upon questioning, the accused revealed that seven others from Bangladesh stayed with him in Hoode, in Udupi illegally.
Immigration officials provided this information to Udupi police. As Malpe police went to check the whereabouts of seven illegally staying Bangladeshi nationals in Hoode on Friday, they detained them and launched the enquiry.
During the investigation by the police, it was revealed that seven Bangladeshi nationals had fake Aadhaar cards with them. SP said that it is now the part of the investigation as to who facilitated them the fake Aadhaar cards and how the accused persons crossed the border from Bangladesh to India.
Malpe police have registered a case against the seven accused persons. SP added that the seven accused are in police custody and they will be produced before the court.