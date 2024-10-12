Illegal mining cases: ADGP files complaint against Kumaraswamy for making false allegations against SIT

BENGALURU: The Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), M Chandra Sekhar, filed a complaint at the Sanjay Nagar police station on Friday against Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries and JD(S) Karnataka President H D Kumaraswamy and his son Nikhil Kumaraswamy for making false allegations, intimidation and threats to obstruct an ongoing investigation by the SIT into an illegal mining case from 2013.

The ADGP heads a Lokayukta Special Investigation Team (SIT) and the state’s Internal Security Division (ISD) that is looking into allegations against former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy. The probe pertains to allegations that he illegally approved a 550-acre mining lease to Sri Sai Venkateswara Minerals (SSVM) in the Bellary district in violation of the law during his tenure as Karnataka chief minister from 2006 to 2008.

In his letter to the Sanjay Nagar police, who registered a non-cognizable report(NCR), the ADGP states that H D Kumaraswamy, who is currently out on bail, appears to be perturbed by the SIT's pursuit of the case.

Chandra Sekhar alleges that Kumaraswamy verbally attacked him and threatened to have him transferred to another state. He also claims that the accused has threatened him with false allegations against him and his family members.

The ADGP's complaint states that H.D. Kumaraswamy, as a Union Cabinet Minister, has misused his official position to illegally obtain documents and obstruct the investigation. He alleges that Kumaraswamy has consistently cast aspersions on investigating officers involved in cases against him or his relatives.

This act of the accused is an offence punishable under section 224 BNS 2023, top cop stated.

Further responding to Kumaraswamy's allegation that he built a multi-story structure on a stormwater drain in his wife's name, Chandra Sekhar stated, “Even the worst of criminals and sinners keep women and children out of their vendetta, but the desperation of this accused can be gauged from this false and malicious allegation made by him against my wife."

Additionally, JD(S) Youth Wing President Nikhil Kumaraswamy and JD(S) Legislative Party leader and MLA Suresh Babu are also named in the complaint for making false allegations against him.

The ADGP claims that this campaign of intimidation has demoralized his team. To motivate them, he wrote a motivational letter. In light of this unprecedented campaign of intimidation, Chandra Sekhar states that he and his team were left with two options: either to surrender and beg for a humiliating peace for themselves and their families, or to face the unending campaign of intimidation fomented by the accused, a powerful politician and Union Cabinet Minister, and his followers.