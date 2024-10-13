BJP slams state government move to drop Hubballi violence cases

HUBBALLI: Outraged over the State government’s decision to withdraw cases against the accused in the Hubballi violence case, BJP leaders have warned of an intense agitation if the decision is not reversed, and are also exploring legal options.

The State cabinet on Thursday decided to withdraw around 60 cases, including against those involved in the April 2022 violence in Hubballi. Hubball-Dharwad police had arrested around 150 people in the case, and also charged some of them under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act. But a majority are out on bail. The Congress had made its intent clear right after assuming power, and finally withdrew the cases on Thursday.

BJP leaders have come down heavily on the government, terming it the height of the Congress party’s appeasement politics. Stating that the cabinet decision reflects the “tyrant attitude” of the Congress government, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said when the National Investigation Agency (NIA) was still investigating the case, it is not fair for the government to drop it. “The incidents were no less than acts of terrorism. While the police and judiciary were against dropping cases, the government has gone against their opinion,” he charged.

A violent group had laid siege to Old Hubballi police station, damaged police vehicles and nearby temples, and thrown stones at the police and public, injuring a couple of police personnel. Withdrawing cases could bring down the police department’s morale, Deputy Opposition Leader in the Assembly Arvind Bellad said.