Eight Bangladeshis booked for illegal stay

UDUPI: Eight Bangladeshi nationals have been booked by the police for staying in the Indian territory without a valid passport and visa. They are being questioned by the police as these illegal migrants have been staying in Hoode of Udupi district in Karnataka for the past three years.

Udupi SP Dr Arun K said that one among the eight accused - Mohammed Maniq - initially tried to flee from Hoode to Dubai via Mangaluru airport using a fake passport. The immigration officials handed him over to jurisdictional Bajpe police in the neighbouring DK district.

A case was booked in this regard at Bajpe police station. Upon questioning, the accused revealed that seven others from Bangladesh stayed with him in Hoode illegally. The Malpe police then went to check the whereabouts of seven illegally staying Bangladeshi nationals on Friday, detained them and launched an enquiry. When the police investigated, it was revealed that these seven had fake Aadhaar cards with them. SP said that, it is now the part of the investigation as to who facilitated them the fake Aadhaar cards and how they crossed the border from Bangladesh to India.