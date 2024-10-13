Iconic Madikeri Dasara comes to grand closure

MADIKERI: The iconic Madikeri Dasara recorded a grand closure with thousands thronging the city to witness the festivity. The ten temple committees in the city put forth a pompous tableau show, marking the end of the ten-day celebrations.

Despite rainy weather, Madikeri City was jarred with loud noises and bright lights on Saturday. The committees began the Vijayadashami celebration with grandeur as fireworks filled the air in the city. A large number of people gathered along the roads to witness the show.

The procession of the tableaus started ritualistically with Pete Sri Rama Mandira's tableau kick-starting the show. Ten different mythological demons, goddesses and gods were showcased in the tableau display.

Sri Kote Ganapathi Temple which showcased the story of the massacre of Ajagara-Shalabasura demons by Lord Ganesha bagged the first place. Sri Kote Mariyamma Temple stood second with the display of Lord Krishna’s childhood and the killing of the demon Kamsa. Sri Dandina Mariyamma Temple stood third with the showcase of the ‘Kaushika Mahatme’ mythological story.

A minor rift broke out between a temple committee and the judges of the tableau competition after the announcement of the results. However, the issue was resolved later.

Cultural programmes were also hosted at Gandhi Maidan as a part of the celebration. Increased police force and special police teams were deployed to ensure smooth proceedings of the festivity.

The Gonikoppal Dasara was also witnessed by a large number of people, and tableaus exhibiting religious and awareness messages were showcased.