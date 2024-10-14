EXPRESS DIALOGUES | ‘Poaching has come down, but conflicts have increased’

HMT land has become a much-talked about subject. It has almost become a confrontational issue with the central government...

There is no question of confrontation with anyone. HMT land of around 599 acres is forest department land and there is a gazette notification stating the land belongs to the forest department. In 1963, the Urban Development Department, without any approval from the state government, handed it over to HMT.

In 2006, they started selling land, sold nearly 163 acres and earned Rs 313 crore. Some wrong decisions have also been made by the department officials. It is government land and will be taken back. The additional chief secretary has been instructed to issue a show-cause notice to officials who were involved.

What will happen now?

We have to follow the rules. Third party rights have been created on properties now due to negligence of then government officers. Around 280 acres of land is still vacant. We can give alternative land. HMT has another 100 acres in Bengaluru. HMT did not sell its land, but sold forest land. In exchange, they can give this land to the department. Now the case is before the Supreme Court. The aim is to create a lung space like Lal Bagh or Cubbon Park in the reclaimed forest land.

What about the Kasturi Rangan Report?

The central government issued a notification for the sixth time. The report came out in 2013. There have been a lot of changes in the last 11 years. The report recommended declaring 20,664 sqkm as environmentally sensitive area (ESA) involving 1,499 villages in 39 taluks of 10 districts in the Western Ghats. People are apprehensive that their livelihoods will be affected if the entire area is protected.

But that is not the case. If the law is enacted, it can be misused which is another apprehension. We had a detailed discussion with all the stakeholders -- panchayats, MLAs and CM. All MLAs rejected the report. It was suggested that of the 20,664 sqkm, around 16,100 sqkm is already protected, which is 83%. Right now, we have rejected it. The government of India may finalise the notification. Then we will have to go to SC.

What about leadership change in Karnataka?

There is no question of change in leadership and it is irrelevant. It is only being done to divert people’s attention. Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar are giving a very good government. Opposition parties are jealous of the success of the Congress government. Unfortunately, the central government uses all sorts of things like IT, CBI and ED to threaten leaders. We will face them politically.

BJP is alleging that the government is using caste census for political gains. What do you have to say about it?

It was mentioned in our manifesto that a caste census will be done. In my opinion, the central government should have done it in the interest of social justice. Here, a socio-economic survey including educational status was conducted and recently the report was submitted to the government.

No one knows what’s in the report. A few communities are apprehensive that it may lead to injustice and that the survey is not done scientifically. But the CM has assured them that no injustice will be meted out to any community. The report is not yet implemented and we will discuss its pros and cons.

The BJP is also demanding internal reservation among Scheduled Castes...

First, BJP is against reservation. If they are so concerned, let them prevail on the central government to implement it. Many BJP leaders have openly opposed internal reservation. However, the SC has ruled that it has to be implemented by state governments. We have promised in our manifesto and we will take action after taking everyone into confidence.