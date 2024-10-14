Jailed murder accused threatens witnesses through social media

BENGALURU: A jailed murder accused in the Bengaluru Central Prison at Parappana Agrahara has allegedly sent a voice message through social media to an autorickshaw driver, threatening the latter and other witnesses not to testify against him.

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) police have registered a case based on the auto driver’s complaint. The victim, Arumugam a resident of LR Nagar, is a key witness in the murder of one Babli, who was killed in Koramangala two years ago. Somashekar alias Soma, a rowdy-sheeter, is an accused in the case.

According to the FIR, Arumugam on September 23 received three voice messages from an Instagram account ‘Salaga Soma’.

The sender had verbally abused Arumugam in Tamil and Kannada. He threatened that no one should testify in the Joseph alias Babli murder case. He and other accused also said the messages should be passed on to Babli’s wife, Sunil alias Sundili, George and Nathan.

The accused allegedly said that though he is in jail, he has managed to finish off Military Satish and the witnesses in the case could meet the same fate if they do not heed to his warning. He also warned that Arumugam will be bumped off if he does not pass the message to others.

The police are investigating in the matter.