NGO seeks conservation measures at Nandi Hills

BENGALURU: The Universal Human Rights Service Foundation has raised alarm about environmental threats facing Nandi Hills, a crucial source for five major rivers, including the Arkavathy and Chitravati, essential for the livelihood of millions.

The region, known for its unique geological and biodiversity significance, is increasingly endangered by industrial activities and quarrying.

At an event recently, the NGO called for the immediate reinstatement of the Parks (Preservation) Act of 1975, which has been weakened by recent amendments allowing unauthorised constructions. It pushed for strict conservation measures, sustainable development and eco-friendly tourism to safeguard the hills.

President of the organisation CD Kiran highlighted that the rivers and springs originating from Nandi Hills have been beneficial to the region’s people, making it essential to understand the demographics, and ensure protection of this vital setup.

However, quarrying activities have already caused significant harm, and the introduction of high-end machinery threatens to worsen the situation, leading to increased air and water pollution, soil erosion, landslides and destruction of natural habitats.

Nearby cities, particularly Bengaluru, face severe environmental problems, he said, adding that preserving Nandi Hills is crucial for maintaining a clean air and water corridor, supporting biodiversity and ecosystem services, and providing a natural haven for recreation and relaxation.

The speakers stressed that to protect this historic, cultural, geological and biodiversity hub, it is essential to pursue the declaration of Nandi Hills as a World Heritage Site.