Rowdy-sheeter spotted among dignitaries at Mysuru dasara, sparking outrage

MYSURU: A rowdy-sheeter from Bagalkot, Prakash Mudhol, who was recently booked in connection with an extortion case, was seen seated among dignitaries at the Mysuru Dasara Jamboo Savari on Saturday. His presence at the August cultural event has caused a public uproar.

Mudhol was seen in the VIP section, alongside Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, and ministers Dr HC Mahadevappa, Shivaraj Tangadagi, and Lakshmi Hebbalkar. His presence on the dais, in such esteemed company, has raised serious questions.

At the event, Mudhol was also seen reportedly taking a selfie with DCM Shivakumar and MLC Yathindra. This sparked further outrage, with people questioning how a person with a criminal background could be seated among state leaders.

Criticising the state government, BJP state president BY Vijayendra said, “Allowing a rowdy-sheeter with 11 criminal cases against him, to sit among dignitaries at the state’s grand cultural event, Mysuru Dasara, has tarnished the sanctity of the festival.”

In a post, he further condemned the incident, pointing out the irony of honouring individuals with a criminal background, while recent police cases involving miscreants were brushed aside.

He demanded that the government clarify what message it intends to send by allowing Mudhol to share the stage with the state’s leaders.