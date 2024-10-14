Social media injurious to mental health: Top US doc

BENNALURU: Social media has created a culture of comparison that negatively impacts self-esteem, particularly among young people grappling with feelings of inadequacy and isolation, US Surgeon General Dr Vivek Murthy pointed out during his recent visit to Bengaluru, where discussions focused on loneliness and the pressing need for accessible mental health resources.

Murthy stressed the urgency of these issues and emphasised how the pressure to present a perfect life online is exacerbating mental health challenges.

“Many young people report feeling disconnected despite being connected online,” he noted, pointing out that the pressure to showcase an ideal life on social media contributes to these feelings.

“Three key elements are essential when it comes to mental health — acceptability, accessibility, and affordability,” he said, adding that there is a need to create an environment where discussing mental health is acceptable, with enough providers and facilities for accessible care, to make these services affordable. “If these facilities are lacking, individuals may hesitate to seek help,” he remarked.