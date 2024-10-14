Social media injurious to mental health: Top US doc

BENNALURU: Social media has created a culture of comparison that negatively impacts self-esteem, particularly among young people grappling with feelings of inadequacy and isolation, US Surgeon General Dr Vivek Murthy pointed out during his recent visit to Bengaluru, where discussions focused on loneliness and the pressing need for accessible mental health resources.
Murthy stressed the urgency of these issues and emphasised how the pressure to present a perfect life online is exacerbating mental health challenges.
“Many young people report feeling disconnected despite being connected online,” he noted, pointing out that the pressure to showcase an ideal life on social media contributes to these feelings.
“Three key elements are essential when it comes to mental health — acceptability, accessibility, and affordability,” he said, adding that there is a need to create an environment where discussing mental health is acceptable, with enough providers and facilities for accessible care, to make these services affordable. “If these facilities are lacking, individuals may hesitate to seek help,” he remarked.
‘Many curricula don’t address mental health issues’
Addressing the immense academic and social pressures faced by students, both in the US and India, Dr Vivek Murthy said this pressure to succeed academically, coupled with comparison fostered by social media, can lead to significant stress. He called for urgent reforms in medical education to better integrate mental health training.
He mentioned that many medical curricula have not adequately addressed mental health issues, noting that for too long, mental and social health have been viewed as less important than physical health. “To improve understanding, we need to create experiential learning opportunities for medical students, such as engaging with individuals facing mental health challenges,” he explained.
Expressing concern over loneliness, he highlighted that it is not about being physically alone, but it is a subjective feeling of disconnection. He argued that health insurance companies must take the same amount of time to reimburse mental healthcare claims as physical healthcare claims as it is vital to ensure everyone has access to necessary mental health support.