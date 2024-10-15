BJP will appeal to President Murmu to dissolve Congress govt in Karnataka: BY Vijayendra

MANGALURU: Karnataka BJP president B Y Vijayendra said that the BJP will submit a memorandum to President Draupadi Murmu requesting to dissolve the 'anti-Hindu' government in Karnataka.

"Congress promised for corruption-free governance and came to power, but within one and a half years, people are fed up with the Karnataka government," said state BJP president B Y Vijayendra on Tuesday.

Addressing the reporters in Bantwal on the sidelines of a party program ahead of the bypolls, BY Vijayendra said, "The Siddaramaiah-led government indulged in rampant corruption, and it has met out injustice to the 'Ahinda' community by misusing the funds meant for the welfare of the Dalits."

"Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has agreed that there was a Rs 87 crore scam in the Valmiki Board. Siddaramaiah kept denying his role in the MUDA scam, but he has now confessed his wrongdoings by deciding to return the sites," he said.

Vijayendra further stated that the state government has not released funds for development works and even the ruling party MLA Raju Kage has publicly made a statement on lack of funds.