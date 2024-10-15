Channapatna candidate will be decided after BJP-JDS meet in Delhi: Kumaraswamy

ARKALGUD (HASSAN DISTRICT): Expressing confidence of retaining the Channapatna Assembly constituency, Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy said on Monday that the BJP-JDS candidate will be finalised at a meeting of senior leaders of alliance parties in New Delhi soon.

He told reporters at Bidarakka of Arkalgud taluk that alliance leaders are all set to face the by-election, which is likely to be declared by the Election Commission anytime now. Kumaraswamy said he too could be a candidate as DyCM DK Shivakumar has announced that he might contest the bypoll.

“There are many aspirants from alliance parties for the ticket, but the final decision will be taken after a discussion among top leaders of both parties,” he added. Criticising the Congress government for withdrawing cases against those involved in the 2022 Hubballi riots case, he said it is not fair to pull out cases against anti-social elements and anti-nationals.

To a question on the pathetic state of Shiradi Ghat stretch on the Bengaluru-Mangaluru National Highway 75, he said it will be taken up with Union Surface Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari. He requested Gadkari to visit the spot and take stock of the situation.