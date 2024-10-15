CM Siddaramaiah starts campaign in Sandur, says BJP conspiring against him

SANDUR (BALLARI DISTRICT) : Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday accused the BJP of conspiring against him and indulging in a smear campaign against his government in the state. He was speaking after inaugurating a convention of beneficiaries of the five guarantee schemes in Sandur in Ballari district. He also dedicated completed projects worth over Rs 400 crore to the people of Sandur and also initiated various works.

Sandur will go to bypolls after Congress’ E Tukaram was elected to the Lok Sabha early this year. The CM urged the voters of Sandur to ensure a Congress win in the upcoming bypolls and teach a lesson to the BJP.

Siddaramaiah said that the State Government has successfully implemented the five guarantees promised ahead of the 2023 Assembly elections. “While we have fulfilled our promises, the BJP simply spreads lies. Also, 12,000 houses are being built in the region, which can make a significant difference to the people of Sandur,” the CM added.

Siddaramaiah also hit out at the Union Government over what he called bias in tax shares. “Karnataka is one of the top states in tax contributions, but we are denied our rightful share,” he said. BJP leaders from Karnataka, including state party chief BY Vijayendra, don’t have the courage to demand the state’s dues from the Centre, he said.

“This is a betrayal of the people of Sandur and Karnataka,” he added. DyCM and state Congress president DK Shivakumar said that the BJP in the past had criticised the five guarantees, but now even they have realised how the schemes are popular among the people.